Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

As Savings & Loans companies, Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) and Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greene County Bancorp Inc. 30 4.96 N/A 1.98 15.35 Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 19 4.83 N/A 1.53 12.38

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Greene County Bancorp Inc. and Dime Community Bancshares Inc. Dime Community Bancshares Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Greene County Bancorp Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Greene County Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Dime Community Bancshares Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greene County Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.6% 1.4% Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.39 beta indicates that Greene County Bancorp Inc. is 61.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.81 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Greene County Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.6% of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Greene County Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greene County Bancorp Inc. -0.36% 2.28% -5.4% -7.7% -1.9% -2.12% Dime Community Bancshares Inc. -4.59% -3.12% -5.11% 15.5% -1.92% 11.48%

For the past year Greene County Bancorp Inc. has -2.12% weaker performance while Dime Community Bancshares Inc. has 11.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Greene County Bancorp Inc. beats Dime Community Bancshares Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. It operates a network of 13 full-service banking offices located in the Hudson Valley of New York. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the unitary savings bank holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides financial services and loans for housing in New York. It accepts deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; small investment property loans; one- to four-family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, including acquisition, land development and construction loans, finance loans and leases, and small business administration loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 25 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Nassau County, New York, as well as 2 branches in Brooklyn, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.