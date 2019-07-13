Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) Reaches $28.49 1 Year Low; Sandy Spring Bancorp Has 1.64 Sentiment

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 74 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 45 sold and decreased positions in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 23.60 million shares, up from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 34 Increased: 58 New Position: 16.

The stock of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) hit a new 52-week low and has $27.07 target or 5.00% below today’s $28.49 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $243.24 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $27.07 price target is reached, the company will be worth $12.16 million less. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $28.49. About 2,214 shares traded. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) has declined 1.90% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GCBC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Greene County Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCBC); 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Greene School, The Wed, 4/4/2018, 4:00 PM; 24/04/2018 – Statement From John Thorne – General Counsel High Technology lnventors Alliance In Response To Supreme Court Decision Oil States Energy Services, LLC vs. Greene’s Energy Group, LLC, et al; 12/04/2018 – GREENE KING – TRADING OVER EASTER WAS STRONG WITH LFL SALES UP 2.8% AGAINST EASTER WEEKEND LAST YEAR, HELPED BY STRONG SPORTING FIXTURES; 24/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Greene School, The Tue, 4/24/2018, 4:00 PM; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Greene School, The Wed, 4/25/2018, 6:00 PM; 30/05/2018 – ECB’s ‘Hands Are Tied’ on Italy Intervention, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 08/03/2018 – Manulife’s Greene Says Expect Inflation to Be Stubbornly Slow (Video); 24/04/2018 – GREENE COUNTY BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.43; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Jody Hice: Hice to Congratulate Greene County Student on U.S. Naval Academy Appointment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold Greene County Bancorp, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 396,855 shares or 1.29% less from 402,054 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 859 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Company. 30,639 were reported by Northern Trust Corp. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Strs Ohio holds 1,400 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd has 473 shares. Moreover, Int Grp Inc Inc Inc has 0% invested in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) for 37,919 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated holds 0% or 235 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0% or 8,035 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 1,467 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 11,934 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 62 shares. Denali Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $148,396 activity. On Monday, January 28 Gibson Donald E bought $21,770 worth of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) or 703 shares. Cahalan Jay P. bought $12,786 worth of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) on Thursday, May 2. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $15,250 was bought by SLUTZKY PAUL. Hogan Peter W. had bought 2,000 shares worth $58,620 on Tuesday, June 4.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. The company has market cap of $243.24 million. The Company’s deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 14.36 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans.

The stock increased 1.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 59,118 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. C. markets. It has a 11.61 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 3.76% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for 390,501 shares. Clover Partners L.P. owns 46,697 shares or 2.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 1.98% invested in the company for 844,793 shares. The Maryland-based Lafayette Investments Inc. has invested 1.25% in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, a New York-based fund reported 589,208 shares.

