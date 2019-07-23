Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) Reaches $26.85 52-Week Low; GUD HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (GUDHF) Shorts Raised By 2.13%

GUD HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) had an increase of 2.13% in short interest. GUDHF’s SI was 124,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.13% from 122,300 shares previously. With 1,900 avg volume, 66 days are for GUD HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:GUDHF)’s short sellers to cover GUDHF’s short positions. It closed at $7.02 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) hit a new 52-week low and has $24.70 target or 8.00% below today’s $26.85 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $229.24M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $24.70 price target is reached, the company will be worth $18.34 million less. The stock decreased 3.76% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 7,388 shares traded or 119.36% up from the average. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) has declined 1.90% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GCBC News: 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Moya Greene to retire; Rico Back to take over; 24/04/2018 – Greene County Bancorp Plans Branch Expansion in Ulster County; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Greene School, The Tue, 3/20/2018, 4:00 PM; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail: CEO Moya Greene Will Retire in September; 14/03/2018 – The only outstanding votes are the approximately 200 absentee votes in Greene county, it said, and the provisional ballots that the district will count within the next seven days; 21/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Greene School, The Wed, 3/21/2018, 6:00 PM; 10/05/2018 – BOE to Err on the Side of Growth Over Inflation, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 07/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Greene School, The Wed, 3/7/2018, 5:00 PM; 05/03/2018 Jehmu Greene Re-Signs with FOX News as a Contributor; 27/04/2018 – Officer/Dir Greene Surrenders 17 Of Alphabet Inc

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of consumer and industrial products in Australia, New Zealand, France, Spain, China, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company has market cap of $639.91 million. It operates through Oates, Automotive, and Davey divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm imports and distributes cleaning products comprising brush ware, mops, buckets, sponges, wipes, and scourers to retail and commercial customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $148,396 activity. Cahalan Jay P. had bought 415 shares worth $12,786. 200 shares were bought by Gibson Donald E, worth $6,000 on Wednesday, May 29. $15,250 worth of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) was bought by SLUTZKY PAUL. $58,620 worth of stock was bought by Hogan Peter W. on Tuesday, June 4.

