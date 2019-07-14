Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) Is At $28.49 Formed Wedge; MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) Sentiment Is 2

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) formed wedge down with $27.35 target or 4.00% below today’s $28.49 share price. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) has $243.24M valuation. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $28.49. About 2,214 shares traded. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) has declined 1.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GCBC News: 27/03/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene Earns Top-Producing Award of 2017; 24/04/2018 – Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record High Net Income for the Three and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2018, and Branch Expan; 12/04/2018 – GREENE KING PLC GNK.L – PUB COMPANY LIKE-FOR-LIKE (LFL) SALES FOR 49 WEEKS TO 8 TH APRIL WERE -1.8%; 28/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Free Electronics Recycling Event: Fort Greene Apr 14, 10am to 4pm; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Moya Greene To Retire; 19/03/2018 – Greene says the company has been clear that it would not go “up the stack” and compete more with its own customers; 19/03/2018 – Google’s Diane Greene whipped the cloud business into shape with key tech hires, sales expansion; 08/03/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Meeting Set for Greene County Biodigester Expansion; 12/04/2018 – Greene King Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ECB’s ‘Hands Are Tied’ on Italy Intervention, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.42, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 10 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 5 decreased and sold holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust. The active investment managers in our database now have: 14.99 million shares, up from 14.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding MFS Government Markets Income Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 6 New Position: 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold Greene County Bancorp, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 396,855 shares or 1.29% less from 402,054 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 5,274 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Mellon accumulated 11,934 shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 0% or 1,054 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% or 6,633 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) for 5,000 shares. The New York-based Amer International Gp has invested 0% in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Northern holds 0% in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) or 30,639 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 1,006 shares. Legal General Gp Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) for 473 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 62 shares. Blackrock owns 132,281 shares. Allsquare Wealth Lc has 655 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $148,396 activity. Cahalan Jay P. bought $27,891 worth of stock. Gibson Donald E also bought $6,079 worth of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) shares. SLUTZKY PAUL bought $15,250 worth of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) on Monday, May 13. Hogan Peter W. bought $58,620 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The company has market cap of $148.01 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 106,217 shares traded or 65.17% up from the average. MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) has risen 4.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.42% the S&P500.