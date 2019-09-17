Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) Forms $27.76 Double Bottom; Oconee Federal Financial (OFED) Sentiment Is 0.41

Oconee Federal Financial Corp (OFED) investors sentiment decreased to 0.41 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.59, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 7 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 17 sold and decreased their holdings in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 109,039 shares, down from 153,758 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Oconee Federal Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 9 Increased: 2 New Position: 5.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) formed double bottom with $25.54 target or 8.00% below today's $27.76 share price. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) has $237.01M valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.76. About 6,100 shares traded or 43.43% up from the average. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) has declined 19.80% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GCBC News: 24/04/2018 – GREENE COUNTY BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.43; 24/04/2018 – Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record High Net Income for the Three and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2018, and Branch Expan

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.45, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold Greene County Bancorp, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 451,781 shares or 13.84% more from 396,855 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 909 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 3,727 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) for 38 shares. 5,843 are owned by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Vanguard reported 0% in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs stated it has 235 shares. State Street accumulated 38,153 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Stifel Finance accumulated 29,604 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 5,093 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 149,702 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 287 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American International Grp Inc holds 2,103 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $150,813 activity. The insider Cahalan Jay P. bought 415 shares worth $12,786. On Friday, September 6 Gibson Donald E bought $5,398 worth of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) or 200 shares. The insider SLUTZKY PAUL bought 500 shares worth $13,436. SCHAEFER CHARLES H bought $13,250 worth of stock. Hogan Peter W. had bought 2,000 shares worth $58,620 on Tuesday, June 4.

More notable recent Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) news were published by: Businesswire.com's news article titled: "Oconee Federal Financial Corp. Announces Year End Financial Results – Business Wire" with publication date: August 16, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 1,225 shares traded. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) has declined 19.38% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical OFED News: 21/05/2018 – OCONEE 3 RESTARTED SATURDAY AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE: OPERATOR; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 14/05/2018 – OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oconee Federal Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFED); 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 12/03/2018 NRC: NRC to Conduct Open House to Discuss 2017 Performance of Oconee Nuclear Power Station