Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) Forms $27.72 Double Bottom; Spartan Motors Has 1.12 Sentiment

Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.11, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 47 funds started new or increased positions, while 42 sold and decreased their stock positions in Spartan Motors Inc. The funds in our database now own: 22.39 million shares, down from 23.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Spartan Motors Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 29 Increased: 30 New Position: 17.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) formed double bottom with $25.50 target or 8.00% below today's $27.72 share price. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) has $236.67M valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 8,965 shares traded or 114.37% up from the average. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) has declined 19.80% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.45, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold Greene County Bancorp, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 451,781 shares or 13.84% more from 396,855 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Gp Inc holds 0% or 2,103 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt L P owns 209 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 910 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn stated it has 0% in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Geode Mgmt reported 0% in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 0% invested in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) for 8,035 shares. Vanguard accumulated 0% or 127,206 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 0% in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Retail Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 1,590 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 287 shares. 2,134 are held by Barclays Public Limited Co. State Street reported 0% stake. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) for 655 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Stifel Fin Corp holds 29,604 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $150,813 activity. The insider Gibson Donald E bought $5,398. 500 shares valued at $13,875 were bought by SCHAEFER CHARLES H on Thursday, August 1. 400 Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) shares with value of $10,680 were bought by Cahalan Jay P.. SLUTZKY PAUL bought 500 shares worth $15,250. The insider Hogan Peter W. bought $58,620.

Spartan Motors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engineers, makes, and sells heavy-duty and custom vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. The company has market cap of $477.54 million. It operates through three divisions: Emergency Response Vehicles, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. It has a 39.76 P/E ratio. The Emergency Response Vehicles segment offers emergency response chassis and vehicles, and aerial ladder components, as well as aftermarket repair parts and accessories under the Spartan ERV brand name.

Analysts await Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 52.94% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.17 per share. SPAR’s profit will be $9.18M for 13.00 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Spartan Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.33% EPS growth.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc holds 3.09% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. for 1.27 million shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 471,211 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 1.43% invested in the company for 508,293 shares. The New York-based Trellus Management Company Llc has invested 1.22% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 635,838 shares.