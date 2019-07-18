Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) and Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Comparison side by side

As Savings & Loans businesses, Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) and Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greene County Bancorp Inc. 30 5.22 N/A 1.98 15.35 Meta Financial Group Inc. 24 2.95 N/A 1.55 17.05

Table 1 highlights Greene County Bancorp Inc. and Meta Financial Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Meta Financial Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Greene County Bancorp Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Greene County Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) and Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greene County Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.6% 1.4% Meta Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Greene County Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.39 and its 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Meta Financial Group Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Greene County Bancorp Inc. and Meta Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 65.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of Greene County Bancorp Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Meta Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greene County Bancorp Inc. -0.36% 2.28% -5.4% -7.7% -1.9% -2.12% Meta Financial Group Inc. 4.18% 22.63% 9.12% 5.93% -24.42% 36.36%

For the past year Greene County Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Meta Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Greene County Bancorp Inc. beats Meta Financial Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. It operates a network of 13 full-service banking offices located in the Hudson Valley of New York. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural operations and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans. It also issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automatic teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services through financial institutions and other commercial entities. The company operates a total of 10 full-service branch offices; 1 non-retail service branch in Memphis, Tennessee; and 2 agency offices, 1 in Texas and 1 in California. Meta Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.