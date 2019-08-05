Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) to pay $0.11 on Aug 30, 2019; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Decreased Chegg (CHGG) Holding

Greene County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GCBC) is expected to pay $0.11 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:GCBC) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Greene County Bancorp Inc’s current price of $27.20 translates into 0.40% yield. Greene County Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.2. About 1,674 shares traded. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) has declined 19.80% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GCBC News: 08/03/2018 – Manulife’s Greene Says Expect Inflation to Be Stubbornly Slow (Video); 19/03/2018 – Greene says the company has been clear that it would not go “up the stack” and compete more with its own customers; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail’s CEO Moya Greene to Retire, Rico Back Chosen as Successor; 12/04/2018 – “Beast from the East” drags on British pub firm Greene King’s sales; 12/04/2018 – GREENE KING – TRADING OVER EASTER WAS STRONG WITH LFL SALES UP 2.8% AGAINST EASTER WEEKEND LAST YEAR, HELPED BY STRONG SPORTING FIXTURES; 27/04/2018 – Officer/Dir Greene Surrenders 17 Of Alphabet Inc; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Greene School, The Wed, 4/25/2018, 6:00 PM; 14/05/2018 – Element Fleet Management: Will Nominate for Election at Annual Meeting Additional Independent Directors Andrew Clarke and Alexander Greene; 28/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Free Electronics Recycling Event: Fort Greene Apr 14, 10am to 4pm; 20/04/2018 – ROYAL MAIL PLC RMG.L – MOYA GREENE TO RETIRE FROM ROYAL MAIL GROUP IN SEPTEMBER 2018

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased Chegg Inc (CHGG) stake by 49.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 3.42 million shares as Chegg Inc (CHGG)’s stock rose 29.30%. The Sylebra Hk Company Ltd holds 3.53 million shares with $134.59 million value, down from 6.95M last quarter. Chegg Inc now has $5.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 1.01 million shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc reported 1.76M shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) holds 0% or 30 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 25,842 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Com owns 0.09% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 2.53 million shares. Act Ii Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 9.66% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 305,258 shares. 69,160 are owned by Intl Group Inc. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 22,345 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Rech reported 88,152 shares stake. Lord Abbett And Company Llc accumulated 0.3% or 2.35 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0.03% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 11,585 shares. Gagnon Limited Liability Co owns 7,565 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.01% stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Chegg (NYSE:CHGG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chegg has $40 highest and $3700 lowest target. $38.50’s average target is -13.99% below currents $44.76 stock price. Chegg had 6 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. On Friday, February 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”.

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chegg Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Preview: Chegg’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chegg: The Customer Cannot Afford To Pay – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chegg (CHGG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased Switch Inc stake by 463,649 shares to 8.42M valued at $86.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Huya Inc stake by 1.29 million shares and now owns 2.84M shares. Tenable Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.59 million activity. Schultz Nathan J. also sold $1.59 million worth of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) shares.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. The company has market cap of $232.23 million. The Company’s deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 13.28 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans.

More notable recent Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Announces 10% Cash Dividend Increase – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Net Income for the Eleventh Consecutive Year for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019 and Prepares to Open Full Service Branch in Kinderhook – Valatie, NY – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Reports 23.1% Increase in Net Income for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Grabbr Launches GRABBRâ„¢ Campaign Block Chain (GCBC) for Enhanced Social Referral Marketing for Brands – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Greene County Bancorp, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 396,855 shares or 1.29% less from 402,054 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon owns 11,934 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) for 643 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0% in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) or 1,162 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications invested 0% in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Legal General Public Ltd Company accumulated 473 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 859 shares in its portfolio. Geode Limited Liability Company reported 18,552 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 655 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 80 are held by Denali Advisors Limited Liability. Blackrock has invested 0% in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) for 8,035 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) for 123,480 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 5,000 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $109,415 activity. $10,680 worth of stock was bought by Cahalan Jay P. on Friday, July 26. Gibson Donald E bought 190 shares worth $6,079. Hogan Peter W. bought $58,620 worth of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) on Tuesday, June 4. SLUTZKY PAUL had bought 500 shares worth $15,250 on Monday, May 13.