Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) to pay $0.11 on Aug 30, 2019; Marcato Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Stake By $2.98 Million

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) stake by 56.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 229,566 shares as Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW)’s stock rose 7.02%. The Marcato Capital Management Lp holds 177,443 shares with $2.48M value, down from 407,009 last quarter. Craft Brew Alliance Inc now has $282.68M valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 92,914 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c

Greene County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GCBC) is expected to pay $0.11 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:GCBC) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Greene County Bancorp Inc’s current price of $26.95 translates into 0.41% yield. Greene County Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.95. About 1,228 shares traded. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) has declined 19.80% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GCBC News: 27/04/2018 – Officer/Dir Greene Surrenders 17 Of Alphabet Inc; 24/04/2018 – Greene County Bancorp 3Q EPS 43c; 12/04/2018 – GREENE KING PLC GNK.L – PUB COMPANY LIKE-FOR-LIKE (LFL) SALES FOR 49 WEEKS TO 8 TH APRIL WERE -1.8%; 21/03/2018 – SAP Proposes Diane Greene to Supervisory Board; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Greene School, The Tue, 3/13/2018, 4:00 PM; 12/04/2018 – Greene King Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Moya Greene to retire; Rico Back to take over; 12/04/2018 – GREENE KING PLC GNK.L – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DELIVER TARGETED COST SAVINGS OF £40-45 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Google’s cloud business has expanded its executive ranks under Diane Greene, even in the past quarter; 19/03/2018 – Greene says the company has been clear that it would not go “up the stack” and compete more with its own customers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold Greene County Bancorp, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 396,855 shares or 1.29% less from 402,054 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Intl Gp reported 0% in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) for 621 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) reported 1,467 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) for 4 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) for 5,274 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc holds 0% in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) or 8,035 shares. Moreover, Legal General Group Plc has 0% invested in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Bancorp Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Vanguard invested 0% in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Citigroup owns 815 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 643 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0% or 1,162 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0% or 1,006 shares. Moreover, Denali Advisors Limited Liability has 0% invested in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) for 80 shares.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. The company has market cap of $230.09 million. The Company’s deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 13.16 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans.

More notable recent Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Announces 10% Cash Dividend Increase – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Net Income for the Eleventh Consecutive Year for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019 and Prepares to Open Full Service Branch in Kinderhook – Valatie, NY – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Reports 23.1% Increase in Net Income for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Greene County Bancorp declares $0.185 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 21, 2015.

Among 2 analysts covering Craft Brewers Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Craft Brewers Alliance has $21 highest and $17 lowest target. $19’s average target is 30.49% above currents $14.56 stock price. Craft Brewers Alliance had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Maxim Group.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins owns 35,450 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 68,577 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn invested in 0% or 42,025 shares. 290 were accumulated by Captrust Fincl Advsrs. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 10,200 shares. First Manhattan Co has 79,832 shares. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 100,262 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Geode Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 139,849 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 42,181 shares. Victory Cap accumulated 19,698 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). 97,238 are held by Prelude Ltd.