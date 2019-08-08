Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) to pay $0.11 on Aug 30, 2019; Edgar Lomax Co Has Lowered Its Target Com (TGT) Position

Edgar Lomax Co decreased Target Corp Com (TGT) stake by 2.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgar Lomax Co sold 25,175 shares as Target Corp Com (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Edgar Lomax Co holds 969,104 shares with $77.78M value, down from 994,279 last quarter. Target Corp Com now has $42.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 4.67M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years

Greene County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GCBC) is expected to pay $0.11 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:GCBC) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Greene County Bancorp Inc’s current price of $26.70 translates into 0.41% yield. Greene County Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 2,859 shares traded. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) has declined 19.80% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GCBC News: 10/05/2018 – Italy Benefits Massively From ECB Bond Buying, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail: CEO Moya Greene Will Retire in September; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Issuer Rating To Greene County, Ar; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Greene School, The Wed, 4/25/2018, 6:00 PM; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Moya Greene To Retire; 17/05/2018 – SAP: Aicha Evans, Diane Greene, Friederike Rotsch to Join Board Immediately; 08/03/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Meeting Set for Greene County Biodigester Expansion; 24/04/2018 – Greene County Bancorp Plans Branch Expansion in Ulster County; 12/04/2018 – GREENE KING PLC GNK.L SAYS AFTER 48 WEEKS, LFL NET PROFIT IN PUB PARTNERS WAS -0.3%; 14/03/2018 – The only outstanding votes are the approximately 200 absentee votes in Greene county, it said, and the provisional ballots that the district will count within the next seven days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold Greene County Bancorp, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 396,855 shares or 1.29% less from 402,054 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 4 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 132,281 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) for 1,054 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). State Street accumulated 37,919 shares. 815 were accumulated by Citigroup. Geode Cap Management Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Denali Advisors Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) for 1,400 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated stated it has 0% in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs stated it has 235 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 62 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC).

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. The company has market cap of $227.96 million. The Company’s deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 13.04 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $123,290 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $13,875 was bought by SCHAEFER CHARLES H. Gibson Donald E also bought $6,079 worth of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) on Thursday, February 21. Hogan Peter W. had bought 2,000 shares worth $58,620 on Tuesday, June 4. 400 shares valued at $10,680 were bought by Cahalan Jay P. on Friday, July 26. 500 shares were bought by SLUTZKY PAUL, worth $15,250.

Edgar Lomax Co increased Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR) stake by 263,000 shares to 398,516 valued at $27.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 20,750 shares and now owns 166,185 shares. Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) was raised too.