Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Upped Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Rose; Northstar Group Increases Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $136.7. About 10.48 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 37,501 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 34,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $200.17. About 11.53 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL TALK ABOUT TRADE WITH APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO COOK AT WHITE HOUSE TODAY -TWEET; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 25/05/2018 – Instead of framing Apple’s self-driving car ambitions around vehicle design, VC Gene Muenster said investors could view Apple’s Volkswagen partnership as an investment in its growing services business; 23/05/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars – via @NYTimes; 12/04/2018 – United Continental Customers Can Use a Personal Laptop, Apple iOS Device or Android Device to Access a Library of Complimentary Movies and TV Shows; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS DAMAGES AGAINST SAMSUNG IN RETRIAL OVER PATENTS; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD GOES ON SALE TODAY, IN STORES THIS WEEK; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPad Rev $4.11B; 12/04/2018 – Patently Apple: PACid Technologies Sues Samsung over Biometric Solutions for Galaxy Smartphones and beyond; 12/04/2018 – Apple: Is the HomePod a Bust? — Barrons.com

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon holds 373,197 shares. Corsair Ltd Partnership reported 43,308 shares stake. Security Bancorp Of So Dak owns 2.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,792 shares. Franklin Resources Inc has invested 1.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Leuthold Group Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 104,582 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Com owns 30,109 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Mirador Cap Partners LP holds 0.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 13,822 shares. Cap Int Ca has invested 1.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt invested in 3.43% or 98,576 shares. 2.18 million are held by Fjarde Ap. Clark Estates Ny reported 131,340 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. Spinnaker Trust holds 107,685 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.87% or 3.82M shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 110,556 were accumulated by L S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilsey Asset reported 44,542 shares stake. E&G LP invested in 17,036 shares. West Coast Limited Liability invested 3.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). M&R Mngmt owns 92,952 shares or 4.33% of their US portfolio. Btc Capital Mngmt owns 75,103 shares. 30,258 were reported by Whitnell & Co. Delta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.63% or 29,663 shares. Biondo Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 127,053 shares for 6.05% of their portfolio. Raymond James And owns 5.15 million shares. Portland Advisors Ltd Liability reported 15,102 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 292,410 shares. Tdam Usa Inc has invested 3.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 0.78% or 49,410 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 20,480 shares. First Western Cap Mngmt Comm, California-based fund reported 1,278 shares.

