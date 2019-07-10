Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Shorts at Formfactor (FORM) Raised By 13.32%

Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) had an increase of 13.32% in short interest. FORM’s SI was 3.40M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 13.32% from 3.00 million shares previously. With 407,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM)’s short sellers to cover FORM’s short positions. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.38. About 32,875 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 23.70% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Rev $118.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ FormFactor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FORM); 28/03/2018 – ECI Expands Neptune Family With Compact Form Factor Tailored for Distributed Energy Resources Environment; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Rev $130M-$138M; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Net $2.13M; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 05/04/2018 – Systel To Launch New Fully Rugged Small Form Factor Mission Computer At Sea Air Space 2018 Exposition; 07/03/2018 – New FormFactor Probing System Dramatically Improves Throughput and Productivity

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 60% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc acquired 30,000 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc holds 80,000 shares with $9.44M value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $138.28. About 6.52 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $14500 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. $28.35M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya.

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The firm offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It has a 10.88 P/E ratio. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations; and reliability test systems that enable clients to develop products that are less susceptible to various phenomenon that could degrade semiconductor device performance.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $108,522 activity. $108,522 worth of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) was sold by STEVEN-WAISS KELLEY.

