Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Stake in Facebook (FB) Cut by $8.30 Million; Perceptive Advisors Upped Stake in Ehealth (EHTH) by $14.56 Million as Shares Rose

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 426.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 234,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 289,857 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.07 million, up from 55,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $100.62. About 92,247 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $522.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $183. About 2.80M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Fellow committee member Rep. Bill Johnson hasn’t made up his mind yet on whether Facebook should be regulated; 08/03/2018 – In Sri Lanka, Facebook Contends With Shutdown After Mob Violence; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is testing monthly subscription plans and connect advertisers for branded content opportunities with its video creators; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS DECISIONS ON POLITICAL ADVERTISING HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH MONEY; 09/04/2018 – Investors are ‘looking for reasons to believe’ in Facebook – and overlooking a big reason to worry; 12/04/2018 – Key points include discussions over regulation, the change in Facebook’s business model, and the fact Zuckerberg’s data was caught up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 13/03/2018 – Sri Lanka to lift social media ban-minister; 21/03/2018 – Google and Facebook can’t help publishers because they’re built to defeat publishers:; 04/04/2018 – Des Moines Register: #BREAKING: Facebook said it now thinks up to 87 million people, mostly in the United States, may have had; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.58 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 4.10M shares or 0.84% of the stock. Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.22% or 185,754 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 3,719 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Decatur Cap Management has 2.7% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hudson Valley Invest Inc Adv has 35,846 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 30,954 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 255 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Grp Lc invested 0.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp has 2.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 525,000 shares. Hudock Cap Limited Com invested in 1,207 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Taconic Lp invested in 2.47% or 200,000 shares. Moreover, Manchester Cap Management Lc has 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,044 shares. Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma owns 8.77 million shares. Monroe Savings Bank Mi has 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,604 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $320,815 activity. WOLF DALE B had bought 2,000 shares worth $210,095.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hwg Hldgs Limited Partnership has 18,966 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 23,097 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 18,135 shares stake. Osterweis Cap Mgmt invested in 0.21% or 54,585 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc holds 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 1,808 shares. Shannon River Fund Mngmt Lc holds 5.57% or 511,650 shares. Metropolitan Life owns 19,815 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 708,072 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0% or 123 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 13,700 shares stake. Pura Vida Invs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.62% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).