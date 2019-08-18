Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Position in Facebook (FB) Has Lowered by $8.30 Million as Stock Value Rose; Holder Glazer Capital Has Lifted Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stake

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 350,700 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon ad sale boom could challenge Google-Facebook dominance; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, OTHER COMPANIES CAN WIELD MAJOR POWER IN SOCIETIES; 23/04/2018 – In online advertising, Facebook is a publisher; 23/05/2018 – Politicians are seeking answers from Facebook after it was revealed that the data of tens of millions may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Stays in the Friend Zone; 20/03/2018 – Rometty’s comments come as Facebook continued to face fallout from its data scandal; 19/03/2018 – There’s a perfect storm brewing with a potential rate hike at the big Fed meeting this week, Facebook at the forefront of the tech wreck and chaos in D.C; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Called to Meeting in Sweden Amid Privacy Concerns; 22/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Cambridge Analytica lists events leading to Facebook data row; 21/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Breaking: Mark Zuckerberg admits Facebook made mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Legal & General Group Plc has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Voya Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Com has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 31,305 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. 16,332 were accumulated by Bluecrest Capital Ltd. Us Comml Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,852 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 66,895 shares. Annex Advisory Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,859 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 119,315 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 83,077 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 4,241 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated owns 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 507,034 shares. Mackenzie Finance has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegro Merger Corp Com by 260,827 shares to 258,557 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Megalith Finl Acquisition Co by 119,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,873 shares, and cut its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.67 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gmt Capital Corporation has 0.81% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Glenmede Na reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advisors Capital Management Llc holds 0.04% or 3,460 shares. St Johns Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.8% or 6,212 shares. Btc Cap invested 0.58% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Winslow Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 3.50M shares or 3.16% of the stock. Corvex Management LP invested in 48,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 19.62M shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Plancorp Limited Liability Company owns 2,726 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Aravt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.7% or 140,000 shares. Cap Impact Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parsons Ri holds 0.08% or 4,357 shares. 30.96 million are held by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 78,806 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Partners reported 8,213 shares stake.

