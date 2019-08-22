Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Lowered Stake in Facebook (FB) by $8.30 Million; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Holding In Energy Fuels (UUUU) Was Boosted

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 113.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.73. About 330,039 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $181.65. About 7.53M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook App Developer Kogan Defends His Actions With User Data; 10/05/2018 – UK parliamentary committee summons former Cambridge Analytica boss; 11/04/2018 – Representatives also challenged Zuckerberg on censorship of conservative information, tracking pixels that monitor non-Facebook users and Facebook users that aren’t logged in, and the social media site’s role in the nationwide opioid epidemic; 24/05/2018 – Facebook is telling all users to review their privacy settings, including information they share on their profiles and facial recognition preferences; 11/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells House panel that regulation of his industry is `inevitable’; 29/03/2018 – Facebook memo outlines `ugly truth’ behind its mission; 28/03/2018 – Deepa Seetharaman: Breaking up (with Facebook) is hard to do; 09/05/2018 – IAC CEO Joey Levin penned a letter assuring shareholders the Match Group parent company was well-positioned to compete with Facebook in the dating space; 26/03/2018 – Recode’s @KurtWagner8 answers questions about Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and data privacy on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask (full transcript):; 17/04/2018 – Economic Scene: A Digital Quandary: Facebook Is Creepy. And Valuable

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.41 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook news tab coming this fall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Amer Natl Bank has 0.5% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 41,427 shares. Natixis owns 3.32 million shares. National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 17,522 shares. Mcrae Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,656 shares. Btim Corporation holds 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,129 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 8,600 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 1.29% or 11,073 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp has 376,261 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability invested in 7,911 shares. Academy Mgmt Inc Tx reported 3.85% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cannell Peter B And Com owns 3,715 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Altfest L J & invested 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Deccan Value Investors Ltd Partnership invested in 1.20 million shares or 15.18% of the stock. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 16,759 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Marshall And Sullivan Inc Wa invested 2.96% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 883,732 shares to 334,268 shares, valued at $24.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 43,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,296 shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

More notable recent Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) news were published by: Investorintel.com which released: “Energy Fuels moves to resume vanadium production – InvestorIntel” on September 07, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Energy Fuels Commencing Vanadium Production; Testing New Approaches to Mining in Tight Vanadium Market – PR Newswire” on September 27, 2018. More interesting news about Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “UUUU Stock Is One to Watch as New Bull Market Is Now in Development – Profit Confidential” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Investorintel.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Fuels set to become the world’s newest vanadium producer. – InvestorIntel” with publication date: December 03, 2018.