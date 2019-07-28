Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Position by $8.30 Million as Stock Value Rose; Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Share Price Declined While Basswood Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $9.13 Million

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 71.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 760,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 306,684 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 9.81 million shares traded or 4.14% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – Facebook Inc on Tuesday released a rule book for the types of posts it allows on its social network; 02/05/2018 – IRISH JUDGE SAYS WON’T DELAY REFERRAL OF FACEBOOK CASE TO ECJ; 24/04/2018 – Facebook’s cleaners Inside the social […]; 26/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook turns to print to apologize for its data debacle; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Taps Republican to Lead U.S. Policy Team Amid Scrutiny; 05/03/2018 FACEBOOK MEDIA ENABLES SOME PUBLISHERS TO LABEL NEWS `BREAKING’; 28/03/2018 – Investors rotated out of the technology sector, following an uproar over the alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 24/04/2018 – G7 security ministers to press tech firms on combating extremism; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SUED BY INVESTORS OVER VOTER-PROFILE HARVESTING; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Rush Compares Zuckerberg to J. Edgar Hoover

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 54,351 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 1.94 million shares. Group Inc One Trading LP invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Amalgamated Financial Bank stated it has 137,376 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited holds 6,192 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs holds 39,594 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Ww Asset holds 64,345 shares. Fruth accumulated 22,226 shares. Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 15.98M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.06% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Stanley invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 1.61 million are owned by Principal Fin Gru Inc Inc. Argent Tru stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 23,992 shares to 86,211 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 235,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR).

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Huntington (HBAN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Cards for Huntington’s (HBAN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) is a Top Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington (HBAN) Continues to Grow Inorganically, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Q2 2019 Earnings Preview: Revenue, User Growth & More – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Did Facebook’s Q2 Earn A Thumbs Up From Analysts? – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy for the New Week – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush: Antitrust Interest In Tech Companies Mostly Noise, Breakups Unlikely – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Philadelphia holds 2.28% or 154,940 shares. Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,303 shares. Charles Schwab Incorporated has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 5,900 were reported by Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt Inc. Family Mgmt Corp stated it has 1.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Panagora Asset has invested 1.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hartford Invest Management Co invested in 1.37% or 289,680 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Communications Ltd holds 1.22% or 1,280 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Inv Advsr reported 6,176 shares. Guardian Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 3,578 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. D L Carlson Inv Grp stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Finemark Bancorp And holds 0.09% or 9,177 shares. 58,221 were accumulated by St Germain D J Comm. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.