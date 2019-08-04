Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Tesla (TSLA) Shareholder Institute For Wealth Management Increased Holding by $643,932

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 461.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 2,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $234.34. About 6.14 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 21/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS CONFIRMS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ELON MUSK’S COMPENSATION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s big ambitions may be killing Tesla; 03/04/2018 – Tesla says no need for capital raise as Model 3 output rises; 11/03/2018 – Tesla Says It Suspended Model 3 Production For A Week: Report — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Trey: Exclusive: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production; 03/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer says Tesla’s post-earnings analyst call was CEO Elon Musk’s “best conference call ever.”; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Vehicle And Battery Production Increase Has Positive Implications For Advanced Junior Lithium Explorers; 05/04/2018 – Common Sense: With Tesla in a Danger Zone, Can Model 3 Carry It to Safety?; 13/04/2018 – Tesla is fighting to reduce the amount of rework it has to do to produce its electric vehicles; 14/03/2018 – Tesla employees say automaker is churning out a high volume of flawed parts requiring costly rework

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 126,918 are owned by Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc). Lincluden Ltd invested in 50,697 shares. 2.58M are owned by Hightower Ltd Llc. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 3.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Secs Incorporated (D B A Uas Asset Management), New York-based fund reported 159,095 shares. Mairs & Power accumulated 1.64M shares or 2.35% of the stock. Greystone Managed Investments holds 219,335 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Toth Fin Advisory Corp reported 91,502 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 797,757 shares. Illinois-based Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 2,796 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia Trust Com invested 2.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 119,805 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0.42% or 54,844 shares.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 15,295 shares to 16,534 shares, valued at $691,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 4,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,114 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.23 million activity. The insider DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720. The insider Musk Elon bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Mangement accumulated 2,674 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Creative Planning owns 58,022 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fort Point Prns Llc has 1,660 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Lc invested in 0.32% or 1,872 shares. Amg National Tru Retail Bank has 1,054 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 4,542 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 2,901 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares accumulated 178,392 shares. Agf Invs Incorporated holds 138,630 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 8,075 shares stake. Discovery Cap Management Ltd Ct owns 143,000 shares for 4.17% of their portfolio. Diversified Trust Comm invested in 2,885 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Farmers & Merchants invested in 0% or 10 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).