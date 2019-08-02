Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Holds Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Silvercrest Asset Management Group Position in Eog Res Com (EOG) Increased as Stock Declined

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93M shares traded or 52.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 17,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 774,771 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.74 million, up from 757,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.57% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $81.07. About 7.89 million shares traded or 130.22% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grisanti Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 32,715 shares or 1.9% of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management Limited Liability owns 6,641 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance invested in 8,988 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc reported 33,499 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% or 82,752 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation stated it has 117,486 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp owns 68,242 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Corbyn Invest Management Incorporated Md accumulated 86,020 shares. Sun Life holds 985 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Puzo Michael J has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Finemark Bankshares & reported 0.07% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Com Ltd owns 23,476 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisers Lc invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ipswich Mngmt stated it has 30,418 shares. Andra Ap holds 45,100 shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 10,064 shares to 475,455 shares, valued at $93.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29M shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mngmt Rech holds 8,500 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 3.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd holds 38,911 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Everence Cap Mngmt invested in 3.71% or 180,021 shares. 6,406 were accumulated by Ht Prns Ltd Liability Company. Wade G W &, Massachusetts-based fund reported 190,239 shares. Punch And Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 103,978 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Bancshares reported 67,702 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pillar Pacific Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ironsides Asset Advisors Ltd Llc holds 8,220 shares. Moreover, Credit Cap Llc has 2.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farmers & Merchants Invs reported 305,445 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 0.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

