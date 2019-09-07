Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $3.51 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Independent Franchise Partners Llp Lifted Stake

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 664,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 3.75 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712.91 million, up from 3.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : INSTINET SAYS DEMAND CHECKS SUGGEST LITTLE IMPROVEMENT IN IPHONE DEMAND IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 24/04/2018 – Face-recognition chipmaker AMS hit by Apple order delays; 13/05/2018 – Forbes: New iPhone Leak Reveals Apple’s Radical Design; 02/04/2018 – It’s time to bet against Apple, says technical trader; 22/05/2018 – Inc.: Steve Jobs used these 3 deceptively simple questions to turn Apple into an innovation powerhouse. @Sales_; 09/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: 16 Apple iMac computers stolen from UNLV computer lab #8NN; 24/05/2018 – iDrop News: Apple Partners with Volkswagen to Create Autonomous Electric Vans; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 3.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Appleton Partners Ma holds 3.67% or 145,872 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 1.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 109,892 shares. Loeb Corporation stated it has 1,115 shares. Stillwater Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 101,317 shares or 4.19% of all its holdings. Bainco reported 4.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc has 1,150 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Burney accumulated 271,284 shares or 3.19% of the stock. Northern Trust holds 2.78% or 59.28M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth has 6.87% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 82,288 shares. 63,587 were accumulated by Kidder Stephen W. 28,249 are held by Tiemann Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Profit Invest Management Ltd Llc reported 1.72% stake. Nottingham Advsr invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.20M shares to 9.31M shares, valued at $534.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 77,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.82 million shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advisors Ltd has invested 2.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clal Ins Limited reported 2.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rowland Inv Counsel Adv reported 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 2.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Economic Planning Group Adv invested in 0.18% or 4,955 shares. Horrell Capital Management holds 0.15% or 2,510 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt holds 2.65% or 228,182 shares. A D Beadell Counsel Inc reported 2.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 19,578 were reported by Hm Capital Management. Tctc Llc reported 3.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Df Dent And Inc accumulated 107,701 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Swedbank accumulated 10.23 million shares. Cornerstone holds 0.42% or 36,228 shares in its portfolio. 4,634 are owned by Cim Limited Liability Company. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

