Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Stake by $8.30 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Scholtz & Company Has Upped Stake

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014; 06/04/2018 – Facebook announces new transparency rules for ads and pages; 30/04/2018 – FACEBOOK JUDGE WILL ORDER SOME DATA DISCLOSED IN CAMBODIAN SPAT; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Outlines Steps to Protect User Data (Video); 26/04/2018 – Facebook admits it did not read the terms of the app that harvested data of 87 million; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN COMMENTS AT IRISH PARLIAMENTARY HEARING; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 12/04/2018 – Full transcript: Recode’s Teddy Schleifer and Kurt Wagner on Too Embarrassed to Ask Teddy takes the Spotify questions while Kurt tackles the Facebook stuff; 03/04/2018 – Facebook finds more evidence Russian organization is attempting to sway public opinion

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 3,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,009 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 82,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sony and Microsoft Throw GameStop a Lifeline – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Microsoft Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft passes Slack in DAUs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atika Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 60,500 shares. Harris Associate Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.54 million were reported by Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability. Churchill Mngmt invested in 78,215 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Ameritas Partners stated it has 355,653 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Limited Liability Corporation has 1.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 29,490 shares. Stoneridge Inv Prtn Ltd Liability holds 5.06% or 145,824 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Gru Inc has invested 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 100,605 are held by Cohen And Steers Inc. Amer Tru Limited Liability Corporation, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 24,339 shares. Cardinal Management has 80,894 shares for 2.73% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mgmt invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kopp Investment Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 0.29% or 3,019 shares. Btim Corporation reported 1.77 million shares. 14.08M are held by Prudential Inc.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (NYSE:EW) by 6,692 shares to 19,378 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 8,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,895 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.04 million activity. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M..

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Did Snapchat’s Android Reboot Revive Snap in Q2? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Facebook (FB) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Lc has 0.39% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,185 shares. Sarasin And Prtn Llp reported 38,618 shares. Pennsylvania reported 15,275 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Limited Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm invested in 202,383 shares or 4.09% of the stock. Cadian Cap Mgmt Lp stated it has 2.71% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Holderness Invs reported 10,303 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 14,156 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 13,638 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 59,692 shares stake. California-based Strategic Global Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt reported 0.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dillon & Associates has 1.8% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Illinois-based Kemper Corporation Master Retirement has invested 4.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Finance In has invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.54 billion for 25.74 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.