Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $3.51 Million; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Amg Funds Boosted Position

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 40.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 22,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,391 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 56,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 10.78 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – B.C. WON’T WITHDRAW LEGAL CHALLENGE TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 16/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc expected to post earnings of 21 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN FEDERATION OF INDEPENDENT BUSINESS RELEASES STATEMENT ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for Henry Hub Natural Gas of $3 Per MMBtu; 03/05/2018 – CANADA TO INTERVENE IN B.C. KINDER MORGAN COURT REFERENCE CASE; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO OWN COMPANY’S REMAINING ASSETS AFTER TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE, LOOKS TO EXPAND ON THEM; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/24/2018 06:02 AM

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.03% or 88,000 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 1.24M shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 10,600 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. King Luther Cap Corp has 0.02% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Barometer Capital Mngmt reported 749,750 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 162,582 shares. Park Circle holds 0.03% or 1,800 shares. Schroder Investment Management Group holds 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 164,188 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Llc owns 714,160 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Benedict Finance Advsr Inc has 40,168 shares. Washington Tru Bancorp reported 211,422 shares. 1.03 million are held by Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny. Moreover, British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp has 0.09% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 543,990 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp owns 1.98M shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 57,711 shares.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84 billion and $102.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,121 shares to 13,390 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 15,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,373 shares, and cut its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Prtnrs reported 1.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Ltd invested 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 78,149 shares or 5.58% of the stock. Lafayette Investments Incorporated has 44,123 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Schafer Cullen Capital Inc holds 2.02% or 1.17 million shares. Raymond James Associates has 9.28 million shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Group LP has 1.45 million shares for 5.53% of their portfolio. Harris Assoc Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blackrock accumulated 498.90M shares. Luxembourg-based Pictet & Cie (Europe) has invested 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palisade Lc Nj has 51,660 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,470 shares. 4,820 are owned by Phocas Financial. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 0.03% or 119,429 shares. Kdi Cap Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 4.11% stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.