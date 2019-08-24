Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $3.51 Million; As M D C Hldgs (MDC) Market Value Rose, Hamlin Capital Management Boosted Position

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 43,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The institutional investor held 1.87M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.32M, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $36.71. About 374,419 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 08/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDC); 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Ending Backlog Dollar Value Up 18% to $1.88B; 12/04/2018 – Richmond American To Celebrate New Community In Mesa; 17/04/2018 – Richmond American Announces Model Grand Opening Event In Loveland; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July; 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.45% or 41,573 shares in its portfolio. Rwwm owns 253,956 shares. Overbrook Management Corporation invested 2.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cadinha Lc has invested 2.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Com Il invested 4.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based Dorsey Wright And Associate has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pinnacle Holding Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connecticut-based Discovery Cap Mgmt Ltd Company Ct has invested 3.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The California-based Fort Point Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hrt Fin Lc has 2,796 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 1.77M shares. Boston Family Office Limited holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 143,323 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corp stated it has 676,437 shares or 4.35% of all its holdings. Nbt Commercial Bank N A Ny reported 145,348 shares stake. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.62% or 434,326 shares.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 44,981 shares to 3.13M shares, valued at $98.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 493,412 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 18,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Oppenheimer & accumulated 45,987 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated accumulated 0% or 10,240 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0.11% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Charles Schwab reported 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Zweig stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Meeder Asset owns 9,603 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Optimum Advsr invested in 0.03% or 2,740 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,344 shares. Moreover, Comerica Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Ubs Asset Americas reported 42,137 shares. 508 are held by Asset Mngmt One Company.