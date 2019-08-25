Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.51 Million; Disciplined Growth Investors Has Decreased Its Holding in Open Text Com (OTEX) by $8.10 Million as Stock Price Rose

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp Com (OTEX) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 213,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 5.09M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.55M, down from 5.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.57. About 422,274 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RSI Alert: Open Text Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is OpenText’s Growth Slowing Too Fast? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 182,353 shares to 3.91M shares, valued at $82.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viasat Inc Com (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 200,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (NYSE:SWN).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “AMD CEO Su ‘Very Pleased’ With Q2 Report, Says ‘People Are Still Getting To Know AMD’ – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft gains as Wedbush touts cloud potential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 23, 2019 : CZR, GE, BAC, X, QQQ, T, KO, MSFT, AAPL, AMCR, QCOM, JD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.