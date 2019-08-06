Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Cut Facebook (FB) Stake by $8.30 Million as Market Value Rose; Prospector Partners Has Lowered Its Home Depot (HD) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $183.8. About 7.69M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/04/2018 – The Takeaway: Facebook in 2020: ‘The AI Made Us Do It’; 21/03/2018 – Tencent is Like Facebook But With a Different Set of Worries — Heard on the Street; 06/04/2018 – Indonesia says examining whether Facebook breached laws on data; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Presses Mark Zuckerberg on the Tension Between Facebook’s Profits and Its Users’ Privacy and; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg prepares for a grilling in Brussels; 05/04/2018 – Due to Demand, Long John Silver’s Brings Back $5 Reel Deal; 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 28/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Facebook revamps privacy tools as tighter EU rules draw near #fox5dc; 02/05/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the centre of Facebook’s privacy debacle, is; 21/03/2018 – Is the NASDAQ 100 Under Pressure From Facebook? (Video)

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 39,254 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 40,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $206.66. About 1.18M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.72 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.64B for 23.69 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.