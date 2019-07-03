Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Facebook (FB) as Valuation Rose; Clover Partners LP Trimmed Position in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) as Stock Declined

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (IBCP) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 110,252 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 138,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $488.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 42,969 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.21% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.07M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook released a statement Tuesday addressing allegations that data from 50 million accounts was allegedly deceptively used by a political data firm called Cambridge Analytica; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAYS 2018 CAPEX WILL BE ABOUT $15 BILLION; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win today by keeping the focus on privacy instead of Facebook’s business model; 25/05/2018 – Activist Max Schrems accuses Facebook and Google of GDPR breach; 15/05/2018 – COMMITTEE OF BRITISH LAWMAKERS SAYS FACEBOOK FB.O HAS NOT FULLY ANSWERED ITS QUESTIONS ABOUT DATA PRIVACY WITH SUFFICIENT DETAIL OR DATA EVIDENCE; 22/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces EU Parliament grilling; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 11/04/2018 – Facebook Drops Opposition To Consumer-privacy Measure In California — MarketWatch

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.44 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $10.70 million for 11.41 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold IBCP shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.82 million shares or 0.73% more from 17.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Com invested in 1,700 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Sg Americas Secs Limited Com holds 4,870 shares. Foundry Ltd Liability holds 200,795 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 10,541 are held by Hightower Advsrs Lc. Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 99,285 shares. Principal Fin Gp holds 197,593 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 5,065 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc holds 154,980 shares. Intl Group Inc has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Fj Mngmt Lc holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 593,349 shares. Bessemer, a New Jersey-based fund reported 78,700 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 0.06% or 28,565 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 11,790 shares.

More notable recent Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 6/4/2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces Date for Its Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.95 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet & Cie (Europe) has 130,287 shares for 3.71% of their portfolio. First Citizens Bancorporation Tru stated it has 39,820 shares. 602,597 are held by British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp. Riverpark Advisors Ltd Company holds 81,916 shares or 5.93% of its portfolio. Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,814 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Com owns 26,529 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 0.69% or 1.98 million shares in its portfolio. Eqis Management invested in 29,048 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Somerville Kurt F holds 2,930 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 2.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baxter Bros has 0.77% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,810 shares. Community Bancshares Na reported 420 shares stake. Umb State Bank N A Mo invested in 128,238 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.33M shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. The insider Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. Stretch Colin also sold $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.79 million on Tuesday, January 8.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.