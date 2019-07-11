Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Decreased Holding in Facebook (FB) by $8.30 Million; As American International Group Ord (AIG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Starr International Co Cut Its Holding

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $583.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $200.79. About 11.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Says Regulation of Industry ‘Inevitable’; 10/05/2018 – Here are all the Russian Facebook ads that may have influenced the 2016 presidential election:; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg disavows memo saying all user growth is good; 19/03/2018 – FEINSTEIN ASKS SENATE JUDICIARY CHAIRMAN GRASSLEY TO SEEK TESTIMONY FROM CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CEO ALEXANDER NIX, WHISTLEBLOWER CHRIS WYLIE AND PROFESSOR ALEKSANDR KOGAN; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook’s Zuckerberg says “l’m sorry”; 28/03/2018 – The Latest: Playboy Leaves Facebook Over Privacy; 30/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Jan Koum, co-founder and CEO of WhatsApp, plans to exit Facebook after clashes relating to attempts to weake; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data-leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this situation’; 27/03/2018 – Facebook is still suffering the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV ABOUT FACEBOOK SCANDAL

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 2.14M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.04 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Bank & Trust & Tru Limited owns 24,970 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 27,847 shares. Avenir stated it has 58,625 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Regent Management Ltd Co invested 0.17% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Invesco stated it has 0.34% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.36% or 36.54M shares in its portfolio. The California-based Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.93% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Acadian Asset Limited Liability reported 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.11% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Financial Bank Of Hawaii invested in 8,217 shares. 13,114 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 2,041 shares. 650 were reported by City. Commonwealth Bank Of accumulated 378,458 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt invested in 0.48% or 901,752 shares.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Life & Retirement Announces Leadership Promotions – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Shane Fitzsimons Global Head of Shared Services – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market News: AIG Posts an Impressive Quarter; Anadarko Officially Embraces New Bid – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Life & Retirement Brings Consumers a New Level of Customization for Polaris Variable Annuities with Greater Flexibility, Personalization and Control – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AIG +7.6% after stunning Q1 beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97M. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M..

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.52B for 26.42 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 0.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 16,657 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 45,969 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8.06M shares. Foster Motley reported 1,738 shares stake. Davenport And Co Lc holds 27,658 shares. Oak Associate Ltd Oh reported 2.61% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sun Life has 4,075 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 5,822 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Tb Alternative Assets owns 1.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 32,200 shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Com Il owns 2,391 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 5.97 million are owned by Sands Management Limited Liability Company. Ithaka Group Limited Co invested in 2.62% or 98,477 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1,912 shares stake. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt owns 33,399 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Edgewood Mngmt Lc holds 4.53% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7.76 million shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple CEO Tim Cook Takes More Shots at Silicon Valley Neighbors – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) could hit new all-time highs – Live Trading News” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Instagram, Twitter, Spotify, Apple and Uber – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “How Facebook Is Leading the Way Through Diversity – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.