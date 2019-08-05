Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Cut Facebook (FB) Stake By $8.30 Million; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Matador Resources Company (MTDR)

Among 3 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Matador Resources had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, June 7. See Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) latest ratings:

07/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $26.0000 Upgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy

25/02/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 10% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc holds 450,000 shares with $75.01 million value, down from 500,000 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $528.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.86% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 20.93M shares traded or 25.16% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica shutting down following Facebook data scandal – Dow Jone; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 01/05/2018 – MTCH, IAC, FB: Zuckerberg launching a new dating feature in Facebook. “Real long term Realtors, not hookups” #f82018; 05/03/2018 – Facebook’s vice president of global marketing recently sent a video to top advertisers to reassure them the company takes the issue seriously; 07/03/2018 – Grenade blast kills one in Sri Lanka communal violence, social media blocked; 12/04/2018 – Facebook’s very first IPO filing in 2012 predicted the kind of data leaks it’s now struggling with; 02/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CAN NOW BOOST CAPACITY OF ITS REVIEW TEAM; 11/04/2018 – FirstMark’s Ferreira ‘Very Carefully’ Watching Facebook (Video); 09/04/2018 – Business school: Facebook, succeeding a founder, gender pay gap

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It has a 10.07 P/E ratio. The firm primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Matador Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Matador Reources (MTDR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Matador Resources (MTDR) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Expect From Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) Earnings In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Matador Resources Co (MTDR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

The stock decreased 9.68% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 4.08M shares traded or 60.81% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $273,060 activity. $33,560 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Hairford Matthew V. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider Adams Craig N bought $16,000. On Friday, May 24 the insider STEWART KENNETH L. bought $88,800. The insider Robinson Bradley M bought 5,000 shares worth $83,800.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold Matador Resources Company shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conestoga Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.68% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Retirement System Of Alabama owns 449,842 shares. Westwood Gru has invested 0.02% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). 63,185 are owned by Connors Investor Services Inc. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 83,344 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). 13,818 are owned by Landscape Cap Management Lc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 49,905 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 59,848 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 389 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Services Comm Ma invested in 0.01% or 945,525 shares. Tributary Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Icon Advisers Com invested 0.26% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Shine Invest Advisory Svcs, a Colorado-based fund reported 187 shares. 5.61M are held by State Street Corp.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity. $124,035 worth of stock was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.64 billion for 23.42 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested 2.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 1.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Girard Ptnrs Limited invested 0.93% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 20,342 were reported by Tuttle Tactical Mngmt. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 6,747 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. National Pension stated it has 2.26M shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Navellier And Associates reported 2,000 shares stake. Sns Financial Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com owns 0.29% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,871 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.45% or 63,984 shares. Diversified reported 0.05% stake. 77,952 are owned by Jacobs Ca. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 1.21M shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 95,800 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust & Tru holds 29,763 shares. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America holds 0.15% or 6,879 shares in its portfolio.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Rosenblatt. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, February 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. M Partners reinitiated Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 11.