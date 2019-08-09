Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $3.51 Million as Share Value Rose; Pl Capital Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) as Share Price Rose

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The institutional investor held 1.83 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.29 million, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.35M market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 149,282 shares traded or 32.53% up from the average. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP)

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 27.50M shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashmore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 19.8% or 2.88M shares. Ajo LP invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation, Kansas-based fund reported 887,985 shares. Notis has 2.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,602 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt invested in 835,978 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd owns 612,641 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 182,231 shares. Fcg Lc holds 24,369 shares. Brave Asset Inc holds 2.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 44,883 shares. West Coast Fincl Lc stated it has 12,369 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 3.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Texas-based Chilton Limited Liability Co has invested 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Company has 339,181 shares for 2.59% of their portfolio. Icm Asset Incorporated Wa accumulated 203,290 shares.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold IBCP shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.82 million shares or 0.73% more from 17.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Cap LP invested in 0.1% or 21,278 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc holds 0% or 48,527 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc invested in 0% or 197,593 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 357,331 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 0.01% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Systematic Finance Mngmt LP accumulated 43,735 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 171,928 shares. Legal & General Grp Plc accumulated 3,998 shares. Ancora Advsr Lc accumulated 33,500 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 124,706 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deprince Race Zollo has 0.13% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 4,512 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 745,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP).

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.