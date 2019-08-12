Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Stock Declined While Hawkeye Capital Management Increased Stake by $1.64 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Decreased Holding by $450,340

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,493 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22M, down from 3,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE; 07/03/2018 – SMS Assist Continues to Build World-Class Executive Team with Hiring of Amazon Veteran Peter Commons as Chief Product Officer; 30/05/2018 – ELIGEN B12 Receives “Amazon’s Choice” Designation; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES IN-CAR DELIVERY SERVICE; 06/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Amazon has already visited D-FW in HQ2 search, favors downtown Dallas; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police. Critics Cite Surveillance Risk; 24/04/2018 – DOMO EXTENDS PACT WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 02/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on Commerce in the Amazon Age, IT Operations, More; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $827.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.48. About 305,907 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Walleye Trading Lc stated it has 3,915 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 19,000 shares. 81,428 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 720,245 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bridgeway Management invested 0.07% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Barclays Public Limited Co reported 33,867 shares. 38,000 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt. Fmr Limited Company holds 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 4,548 shares. Aperio Lc stated it has 24,643 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Polaris Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.1% stake. Aqr Mgmt Lc owns 46,333 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has 48,825 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zacks Investment Mgmt accumulated 36,461 shares.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,400 shares to 90,050 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.