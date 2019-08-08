Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Stake Held by Hawkeye Capital Management Llc; As Umh Pptys (UMH) Market Value Declined, Cadence Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umh Pptys Inc (UMH) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 27,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.87% . The institutional investor held 265,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 238,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umh Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.03. About 37,609 shares traded. UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has declined 11.86% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of The Year Awards; 20/04/2018 – DJ UMH Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMH); 30/05/2018 – UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Indiana Portfolio; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in UMH Properties; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY CORE FFO $0.19 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMH Properties; 09/05/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO SHR $0.18; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO $0.18 PER SHARE

Since March 15, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $210,997 activity. $996 worth of stock was bought by QUIGLEY KENNETH K JR on Monday, July 15. 784 UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) shares with value of $9,996 were bought by HIRSCH MATTHEW I.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,919 shares to 55,422 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 6,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,098 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold UMH shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 23.98 million shares or 9.65% more from 21.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orleans Mgmt La has 0.51% invested in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Invesco Ltd invested in 50,933 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Inc stated it has 82,938 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cadence Capital Mgmt Lc owns 265,116 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Plc invested in 6,547 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Crestwood Advisors Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) for 13,896 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 37,512 shares. Fmr Ltd Co stated it has 1.56 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 32,895 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gw Henssler And Associate, a Georgia-based fund reported 96,438 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,937 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) or 236,954 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has 85,584 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated reported 3.59M shares.