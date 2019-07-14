Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Stake Boosted by Millennium Management Llc; Greenwood Capital Associates Lowered Union Pac (UNP) Stake as Share Value Rose

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 14,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,577 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, down from 52,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 2.04 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 99.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 13,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,515 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $887,000, up from 13,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $28.96. About 441,123 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 19.34 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsc LP invested in 0.05% or 1,535 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 3,434 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 621,650 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc reported 47,594 shares stake. Roberts Glore And Inc Il reported 6,087 shares stake. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp holds 1.07% or 54,930 shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt Incorporated owns 513,184 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company accumulated 43,334 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Smith Moore & Company stated it has 11,515 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Northstar invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Richard C Young & accumulated 16,539 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Liability reported 41,972 shares. Texas Yale Capital has 0.06% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 9,444 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 69,786 shares. Cambridge Communication holds 309,455 shares.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exchange Traded Conc by 31,978 shares to 123,128 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmctcls (NASDAQ:REGN) by 956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,138 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 117,266 shares to 110,137 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 850,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).