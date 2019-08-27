Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Shares Declined While Hawkeye Capital Management Increased Its Position; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Cut Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Position as Share Value Declined

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 67.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2,955 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 9,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 9.19 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL, JANSSEN EXPECT BMS-986177 TO START PHASE 2 IN 2H; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – INCREASING 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FROM $3.15 – $3.30 TO $3.35 – $3.45; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 10:00 AM; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $700.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 181,224 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX)

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of stock.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 22,794 shares to 29,339 shares, valued at $790,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 1,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Intl Small Cap Etf (SCHC).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.52 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 128,084 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.33% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fdx Advisors holds 23,537 shares. Voya Investment Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sector Gamma As has invested 10.39% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 5,488 shares. 7,679 were accumulated by Gillespie Robinson Grimm Incorporated. Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability Com owns 718,721 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt accumulated 66,465 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 47,351 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 16,793 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 3.26 million shares. First Foundation Advsr has 5,868 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt accumulated 11,805 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.84% or 20,038 shares.

