Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Shareholder Hawkeye Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; Stadion Money Management Cut Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $321,981; Shares Rose

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 887 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2,408 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $875,000, down from 3,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $390.06. About 1.23 million shares traded or 15.36% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S CONTRACT FROM MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY IS MODIFIED:DOD; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 12/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Completes Acceptance Test of First TPS-77 MRR; 20/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N AND PENTAGON END DISPUTE OVER F-35 JET DELIVERIES, PENTAGON RESUMES ACCEPTING F-35 DELIVERIES – U.S. OFFICIAL; 19/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – THE UNITS WILL BE INSTALLED IN ONTARIO, CANADA, AND ALONG EAST COAST OF UNITED STATES; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Deliver 17 MWh of GridStar™ Lithium Energy Storage Systems to Peak Power Inc

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 64.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc sold 126,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 70,511 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 197,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $978.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.12. About 526,815 shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold GBX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 27.61 million shares or 8.71% less from 30.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Md reported 25,349 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia owns 9,125 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 4,145 shares. Dean Invest Associate Limited Liability has 0.59% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 21,993 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 44,138 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 226,081 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,170 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Griffin Asset Inc stated it has 0.12% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Signaturefd Limited Co reported 25 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt owns 21,469 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru, a New York-based fund reported 109,207 shares. Hawkeye Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 2.69% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $79.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 129,219 shares to 396,586 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.15M for 5.42 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 14,431 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.99% or 18,532 shares in its portfolio. 421 are held by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability. Kames Capital Public Ltd Liability accumulated 217,359 shares. Barbara Oil has 1.77% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 8,500 shares. 157,002 are held by Us Retail Bank De. Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas stated it has 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Smithbridge Asset Management Inc De reported 2.36% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 25,897 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Rech & Company has 0.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 75 shares. Brighton Jones Llc reported 1,932 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh has 8,722 shares. Td Asset Management accumulated 0.27% or 503,684 shares. Benedict has invested 1.12% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 46,751 shares.