Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Shareholder Hawkeye Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $1.64 Million; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $7.44 Million as Shares Rose

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 280,242 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 63,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.92 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816.20M, down from 6.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $137.25. About 25.67M shares traded or 7.74% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.18M were accumulated by Westwood Group Incorporated. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lc has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Frontier Mgmt Communications holds 2.12% or 289,677 shares. Cypress Grp invested 2.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Nottingham Advsrs has invested 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Bank reported 2.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wills Finance invested in 53,744 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company accumulated 39,652 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Calamos Limited Liability owns 3.55M shares for 2.61% of their portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Llc holds 884,850 shares or 4.66% of its portfolio. Cambridge Tru owns 3.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 483,598 shares. South Carolina-based Canal Insur has invested 5.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sky Invest Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 74,220 shares. Channing Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.32% or 59,456 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co accumulated 0.08% or 15,030 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 114,433 shares to 8.11M shares, valued at $435.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 664,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

