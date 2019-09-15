Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Shareholder Hawkeye Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; Regal Investment Advisors Trimmed Autozone (AZO) Stake by $422,016 as Share Price Rose

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 2,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, down from 2,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $20.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1149.26. About 207,150 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 64.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc sold 126,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 70,511 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 197,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.21M market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 329,691 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $79.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 129,219 shares to 396,586 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold GBX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 27.61 million shares or 8.71% less from 30.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office reported 50 shares. Moreover, Smith Graham Investment Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.68% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 52,560 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co accumulated 97,553 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce reported 140,479 shares. 135,485 were reported by Dean Inv Assoc Limited Liability Corporation. 25,349 are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Md. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership holds 75,355 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 4,273 shares. Kennedy Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 174,288 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 34,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Group Inc holds 0% or 71,100 shares. Charles Schwab Investment reported 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Royal Bank Of Canada reported 852,134 shares stake. Vanguard Group holds 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 4.31 million shares.

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.15M for 5.32 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited has 1.95% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 1,228 shares. Spf Beheer Bv accumulated 3.46% or 85,090 shares. Endowment Mgmt Lp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 350 shares. D E Shaw And Communications Incorporated holds 0.13% or 96,379 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 4,730 shares. First Midwest State Bank Trust Division stated it has 788 shares. Legacy Private has 262 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 638 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, Netherlands-based fund reported 2,700 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 2,920 shares. 11,441 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Company Limited owns 1.24% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,000 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership reported 8,310 shares stake. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.12% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,584 shares.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $513.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 34,555 shares to 35,255 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 50,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).