Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Position Held by Hawkeye Capital Management Llc; Angiodynamics (ANGO) Valuation Rose While Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Increased Holding by $386,166

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $723.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 858,662 shares traded or 60.17% up from the average. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Greenbrier Will Overpay For ARI Manufacturing – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Suggests It’s 26% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Greenbrier Q1 results; share rise in pre-market – Seeking Alpha” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Greenbrier Seeks To Bolster North American Rail Manufacturing Assets – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Greenbrier Companies (GBX) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.