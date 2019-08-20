Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Position Has Lifted by Hawkeye Capital Management Llc; Oracle Investment Management Boosted Its Quidel (QDEL) Position by $114.36 Million

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $755.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.9. About 100,563 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 1221% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 1.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.63M, up from 144,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $60.94. About 60,570 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Rev $169.1M; 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 31,999 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,760 shares. Citigroup accumulated 25,566 shares. First Washington invested in 63,700 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Polaris Capital Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 75,100 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 56 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 1,000 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 45,740 shares. New York-based Jennison Assocs Limited Com has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 8,856 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 37,721 shares. Quantbot Techs LP invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Price T Rowe Md invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Georgia-based Advisory Services Network Limited Liability has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GBX – Let’s Discuss The Bull Case – Seeking Alpha” on April 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Netflix, WWE And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 24 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Greenbrier Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Greenbrier To Expand Arkansas Tank Car Facility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Quidel Corp. Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for QDEL – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Quidel (QDEL) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Quidel Corporation (QDEL) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RSI Alert: Quidel (QDEL) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Micron Technology, Quidel, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Altra Industrial Motion, USG, and Equity Lifestyle Properties â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold QDEL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 0.80% more from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,005 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.01% or 7,715 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 38,991 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gam Ag holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 40,966 shares. Morgan Stanley has 105,346 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oracle Mgmt holds 1.90M shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 3,971 shares. Aperio Grp Llc has invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 0% or 22,340 shares. 42,967 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Sei Invests has 173,768 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 22,323 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,641 shares.