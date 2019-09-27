Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Market Value Declined While Hawkeye Capital Management Lowered by $3.80 Million Its Position; Overbrook Management Decreased Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $513,360; Share Value Rose

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 2,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 22,448 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66M, down from 24,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $212.6. About 2.94M shares traded or 0.04% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 64.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc sold 126,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 70,511 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 197,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $953.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 232,264 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.15 million for 5.28 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GBX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 27.61 million shares or 8.71% less from 30.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio stated it has 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 50,950 shares stake. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 14,411 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 237,316 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 12,592 shares. 9,351 are held by Mirae Asset Glob Co Ltd. Fmr reported 50,951 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 49,447 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Co holds 18,396 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Advisory Svcs Limited Liability holds 1,540 shares. Citigroup invested in 25,015 shares. 4,539 are held by Bank Of Montreal Can. Schroder Investment Gp holds 0% or 71,100 shares in its portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Ltd Partnership owns 82,300 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $79.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 129,219 shares to 396,586 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 23.94 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Everence Cap Mngmt has 0.7% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 20,517 shares. Brick And Kyle Associate accumulated 19,957 shares. Wallace Cap has 2,305 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ghp Inv Advsrs owns 3,150 shares. Private Tru Na holds 17,710 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Dana Inv Advsrs has 11,416 shares. Markston International Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 39,009 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa reported 6,853 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Verus Ptnrs owns 1,359 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Aviance Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.09% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.74% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). First City accumulated 1,511 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd reported 0.3% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 112,760 are held by Guyasuta Advisors.