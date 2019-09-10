Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Market Value Declined While Bragg Financial Advisors Boosted Its Stake; Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (PNC) Stock Value Rose While Van Eck Associates Has Boosted Its Position

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (PNC) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 5,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 36,454 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, up from 30,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $136.29. About 1.66 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 29,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 129,425 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 100,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $840.60M market cap company. The stock increased 9.14% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 515,441 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal owns 287,664 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moody Bancorporation Division reported 88 shares stake. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 138,592 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,754 shares stake. Citigroup owns 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 25,566 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Hgk Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.08% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). First Trust Lp holds 54,121 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 1,953 shares. Community Financial Bank Of Raymore stated it has 264,007 shares or 3.09% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 164,400 shares. Intll Grp has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 23,999 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp owns 2.32 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Lc invested in 111,629 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancshares Division reported 0.49% stake. Atlantic Union Financial Bank Corp has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 85,133 were accumulated by Eastern National Bank. Lakeview Cap Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.34% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). City Co stated it has 4,235 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 8,343 were reported by Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust. Putnam Lc holds 0% or 4,201 shares. Montag A And Associate Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,549 shares. Atwood & Palmer reported 179,120 shares. Dnb Asset As accumulated 49,377 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,358 shares. Westpac, Australia-based fund reported 38,315 shares. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.03% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Management has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd holds 1,940 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

