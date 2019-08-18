Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Holder Hawkeye Capital Management Raised Its Position; Hanseatic Management Services Has Trimmed Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $1.36 Million

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $748.10M market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 420,274 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 762 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,109 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 2,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/05/2018 – @jimcramer is not a fan of Amazon’s Alexa potentially spying on users; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 13/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Amazon Recalls Portable Power Banks Due to Fire and Chemical Burn Hazards (Recall Alert); 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 19/03/2018 – In Age of E-Commerce, John Lewis Aims to Be the Anti-Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Moves Past Alphabet as 2nd Most Valuable Public Company (Video); 14/03/2018 – Tech Today: Square Like Amazon, Aquantia Shines, Broadcom Walks Away — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos pictures humanity as a two-planet species in the near future; 12/04/2018 – Trump, Having Denounced Amazon’s Shipping Deal, Orders Review of Postal Service; 30/03/2018 – Programs like Connections and a revamped reviews process called Forte are important because Amazon wants to better understand its workforce, now estimated to be the second largest in the U.S

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $95.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 821 shares to 2,343 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) by 1,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Glob Advisors Limited Company accumulated 1,089 shares. Truepoint reported 582 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Churchill Mngmt Corporation holds 0.46% or 9,633 shares. Burney owns 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 970 shares. The Massachusetts-based Middleton & Ma has invested 5.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 4,814 shares. Valinor Mgmt LP stated it has 5.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Florida-based Ruggie Group has invested 4.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Acg Wealth has 2.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,405 shares. Garrison Bradford & Assoc holds 2.52% or 1,667 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has 100,501 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest has 0.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Df Dent And Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 66,453 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 4,808 shares. Cap Inv Advsr Limited Co holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,855 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Mngmt Company holds 29,057 shares. Zacks Investment invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.08% or 7,760 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). The North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advisors has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Community National Bank & Trust Of Raymore holds 3.09% or 264,007 shares. 925 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 10,273 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 15,928 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 49,904 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 34,485 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 59,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Nordea Investment Ab reported 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).