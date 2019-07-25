Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Holder Hawkeye Capital Management Boosted Holding; As Intra Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Shares Declined, Samlyn Capital Upped Position

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 96,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60M, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $444.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 1.01 million shares traded or 1.38% up from the average. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 40.49% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 11/05/2018 – Lumateperone (Intra-Cellular Therapies) Drug Overview: A Serotonin 5-HT2A Receptor Antagonist, a Modulator of the Dopaminergic and Glutamatergic Systems, and a Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor – ResearchAndMarkets; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES – HAD POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA REGARDING LUMATEPERONE FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA; 29/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP); 13/03/2018 – ITCI REPORTS POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA FOR LUMATEPERONE; 26/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on ITI-214 at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Func; 16/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR:FDA OK’D CONTENT,TIMING OF ROLLING NDA BY MID’18; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC – PLANS TO COMPLETE ITS NDA SUBMISSION BY MID-2018

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $919.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 433,797 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 267,933 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $111.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 76,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,034 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ITCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 36.90 million shares or 0.95% more from 36.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Co has 16,044 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 25,656 shares. Us Bankshares De accumulated 758 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 0% stake. Rhenman Prns Asset Mngmt Ab stated it has 949,833 shares. 302 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities Gp. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% stake. Parametric Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 44,610 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 20,608 shares in its portfolio. Intl Grp Inc holds 0% or 28,562 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Sei Investments accumulated 0% or 2,396 shares. Fmr Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 8.27 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Inc has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Moreover, First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Missouri-based Parkside State Bank Trust has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). First Washington has 63,700 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Pinebridge Invs Lp stated it has 37,721 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 45,740 shares. 88 were accumulated by Moody Retail Bank Tru Division. Quantbot Techs Lp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Dean Ltd Liability reported 160,445 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability accumulated 142,101 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 167,997 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 6 shares stake. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 200 shares.