Greenbrier Cos Com (GBX) Stock Value Declined While Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Cut Its Holding; Cove Street Capital Trimmed Position in Yelp (YELP) by $4.02 Million

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc Com (GBX) by 26.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 190,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 529,488 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07M, down from 719,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $761.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 247,890 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 118,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 416,100 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.36M, down from 534,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $33.23. About 1.02 million shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 22/05/2018 – Yelp seeks to revive EU antitrust complaint against Google; 15/03/2018 – March 19th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 23/05/2018 – Yelp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $179M-$188M; 16/05/2018 – Yelp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Adj EBITDA $33M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Yelp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YELP); 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 03/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – YELP SEES 2Q REV. $230M TO $233M, EST. $231.1M

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.86M for 4.15 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

