Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to pay $0.25 on Aug 8, 2019; Strattec Security Has 1.08 Sentiment

Strattec Security Corp (STRT) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 13 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 12 cut down and sold stakes in Strattec Security Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 2.93 million shares, up from 2.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Strattec Security Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 9 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) is expected to pay $0.25 on Aug 8, 2019. (NYSE:GBX) shareholders before Jul 17, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Greenbrier Companies Inc’s current price of $29.23 translates into 0.86% yield. Greenbrier Companies Inc’s dividend has Jul 18, 2019 as record date. Jul 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 537,082 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 3 analysts covering Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Greenbrier Companies has $62 highest and $37 lowest target. $48.67’s average target is 66.51% above currents $29.23 stock price. Greenbrier Companies had 6 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 11 to “Sector Weight”. The stock of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, March 27. Bank of America maintained The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) rating on Thursday, January 10. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $47 target.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, makes, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $947.24 million. The Company’s Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges. It has a 11.35 P/E ratio. The company's Wheels & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and axle downsizing; and reconditions and makes railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Olstein Cap Management L P invested 0.98% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Sageworth Comm has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 25,217 were reported by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Principal Fincl Grp Inc accumulated 287,664 shares. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Trexquant Investment Lp holds 0.03% or 12,968 shares. Hawkeye Lc holds 9.47% or 197,201 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 59,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Corp owns 325,866 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Ameriprise Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 251,234 shares. Bridgeway Capital holds 0.07% or 164,400 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Cornerstone Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 14,100 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Greenbrier Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Greenbrier slumps after outlook disappoints – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thoughts On Greenbrier Companies’ Q3 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $92.79 million. The firm offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products.

The stock increased 2.17% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 2,695 shares traded. Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) has declined 15.22% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STRT News: 26/04/2018 – Strattec Security 3Q Net $3M; 26/04/2018 – STRATTEC SECURITY CORP – BELIEVE NEGATIVE IMPACTS WILL CONTINUE OVER NEXT TWO QUARTERS; 15/05/2018 – STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRT); 26/04/2018 – Strattec Security 3Q EPS 80c; 27/03/2018 STRATTEC SECURITY CORP SAYS EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 27, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A FIFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS JUNE 28, 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – STRATTEC SECURITY – FIFTH AMENDMENT TEMPORARILY INCREASES MAXIMUM BORROWING AVAILABILITY UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN UNTIL JUNE 30, 2019

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Strattec Security Corporation for 186,339 shares. Ariel Investments Llc owns 415,713 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al has 0.06% invested in the company for 281,595 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 61,800 shares.