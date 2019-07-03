Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to pay $0.25 on Aug 8, 2019; SAAB AB ORDINARY SHARES B SWEDEN (SAABF) Shorts Up By 7.72%

SAAB AB ORDINARY SHARES B SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:SAABF) had an increase of 7.72% in short interest. SAABF’s SI was 2.54 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.72% from 2.36M shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 12690 days are for SAAB AB ORDINARY SHARES B SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:SAABF)’s short sellers to cover SAABF’s short positions. It closed at $30.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) is expected to pay $0.25 on Aug 8, 2019. (NYSE:GBX) shareholders before Jul 17, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Greenbrier Companies Inc’s current price of $28.71 translates into 0.87% yield. Greenbrier Companies Inc’s dividend has Jul 18, 2019 as record date. Jul 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 6.94% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.71. About 4.77 million shares traded or 776.57% up from the average. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Gp Llp accumulated 2.32 million shares. Dean Inv Assoc Limited Liability holds 160,445 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 45,740 shares. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.04% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Da Davidson And owns 23,793 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P stated it has 113,300 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Paloma Partners Mgmt invested in 29,057 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advsr Asset reported 2,954 shares. Cambridge Inv reported 17,653 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs stated it has 129,425 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 60 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.02% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). City Hldg has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 402,230 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, makes, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $930.39 million. The Company’s Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges. It has a 11.15 P/E ratio. The company's Wheels & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and axle downsizing; and reconditions and makes railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars.

Among 3 analysts covering Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Greenbrier Companies had 6 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Sector Weight” on Monday, March 11. The stock of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Buckingham Research. As per Thursday, January 10, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

