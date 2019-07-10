Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to pay $0.25 on Aug 8, 2019; CHANGYOU.COM Limited – American Depositary Shares (CYOU) Shorts Lowered By 4.96%

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) is expected to pay $0.25 on Aug 8, 2019. (NYSE:GBX) shareholders before Jul 17, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Greenbrier Companies Inc’s current price of $28.88 translates into 0.87% yield. Greenbrier Companies Inc’s dividend has Jul 18, 2019 as record date. Jul 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 375,335 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING

CHANGYOU.COM Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CYOU) had a decrease of 4.96% in short interest. CYOU’s SI was 289,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.96% from 304,400 shares previously. With 139,200 avg volume, 2 days are for CHANGYOU.COM Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CYOU)’s short sellers to cover CYOU’s short positions. The SI to CHANGYOU.COM Limited – American Depositary Shares’s float is 1.8%. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 152,062 shares traded. Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) has risen 2.76% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CYOU News: 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Sohu.com’s Majority-Owned Subsidiary Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 05/04/2018 Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 25/04/2018 – Changyou.com 1Q Rev $137.2M; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O -QTRLY FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.25; 05/04/2018 – Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of $9.40 Per ADS; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD-QTRLY ONLINE GAME REVENUE WAS US$105 MLN, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 24% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND A DECREASE OF 4% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.30

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $489.37 million. The firm operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others divisions. It has a 3.66 P/E ratio. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 88 are owned by Moody Natl Bank Division. Alliancebernstein L P holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 79,080 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 402,230 shares. Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 22,559 shares. Parkside Bancorporation Tru owns 49 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 27,745 shares. Foster Motley has invested 0.19% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 183,133 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.02% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Charles Schwab Invest Inc reported 393,543 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sageworth Tru reported 710 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 335 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Company accumulated 0.02% or 111,629 shares.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, makes, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $935.89 million. The Company’s Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges. It has a 11.22 P/E ratio. The company's Wheels & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and axle downsizing; and reconditions and makes railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars.