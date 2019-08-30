Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock Value Declined While Dean Capital Management Upped Its Position; Checchi Capital Advisers Decreased Its Pulte Group (PHM) Stake by $341,496 as Stock Price Rose

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $709.77M market cap company. The stock increased 5.63% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 434,784 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 45.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 12,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 15,254 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $427,000, down from 27,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.68. About 3.38 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 21,235 shares to 13,675 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 27,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,705 shares, and cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA) by 693,800 shares to 744,200 shares, valued at $48.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 30,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA).