Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stake Has Upped by Dean Capital Management; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Value Rose, Holder Baupost Group Trimmed Its Position

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 278,039 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 1.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 12.62 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $862.59M, down from 14.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 1.45M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table)

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.29 million shares to 29.29 million shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61M for 105.82 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Management Associate, New York-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Llc owns 1,860 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 728,800 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 851,870 shares. Moore Capital Management L P, a New York-based fund reported 375,000 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 7,260 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 3G Prns Lp stated it has 1.08M shares or 8.26% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.09% or 276,512 shares. National Asset Mngmt Inc holds 10,570 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 681,853 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 616,574 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Somerset Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, United Asset Strategies has 1.04% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 890 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 100,379 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Piedmont Advsr reported 8,170 shares stake. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Invesco Ltd accumulated 167,997 shares or 0% of the stock. Dean Capital has invested 1.67% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Pinebridge Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Moreover, Dean Inv Assocs Lc has 0.75% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Franklin Resources holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 1.06M shares. 41,104 are owned by Foster And Motley. Citigroup has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Gemmer Asset Management accumulated 60 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 31,100 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 0% or 156,912 shares. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership invested in 0.08% or 88,500 shares.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 27,980 shares to 59,350 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enpro Industries Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 10,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,915 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust.