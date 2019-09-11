Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stake Has Increased by Dean Capital Management; Chesley Taft & Associates Has Decreased Its Stake in Oracle Systems (ORCL) by $1.39 Million

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Systems Corporation (ORCL) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 26,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 183,915 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, down from 210,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Oracle Systems Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 19.12 million shares traded or 37.63% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – Oracle, according to The Australian newspaper, said Alphabet receives detailed information about people’s internet searches and user locations if they have a phone that carries Android â€” the mobile operating system developed by Google; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Declines on Underwhelming Results (Video); 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $802.50M market cap company. The stock increased 6.07% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 725,741 shares traded or 36.06% up from the average. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 19.26 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 6,170 shares to 54,780 shares, valued at $9.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Counsel Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 13,181 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 25,450 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Boston Prtn has invested 0.93% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stephens Ar holds 168,630 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Mar Vista Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 3.78% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bryn Mawr Communication invested in 0.17% or 57,036 shares. Cumberland Advisors Incorporated reported 6,183 shares stake. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Northstar Grp accumulated 0.26% or 10,660 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The Arizona-based Ironwood Financial Llc has invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lenox Wealth stated it has 18,848 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Moreover, Callahan Limited Liability Com has 0.22% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 22,019 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability accumulated 18,239 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company has 73,801 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 22,559 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 57,810 shares. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) Lp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Moreover, Raymond James And has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 11,194 shares. 81,428 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Dean Limited Company reported 0.75% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Franklin Resources invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 44,062 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Communications Can. State Street has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Paloma Mgmt holds 29,057 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 45,740 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 4,970 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 113,691 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase.