Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Shares Declined While Dean Capital Management Raised by $361,184 Its Stake; Advent International Position in United Technologiescorp (UTX) Boosted by $4.48 Million as Market Value Declined

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $27.65. About 146,021 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23 million, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $130.2. About 1.19M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Shares for $1.25 million were sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00M shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $836.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Truepoint Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,170 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar reported 8,109 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Pittenger Anderson Incorporated owns 48,620 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated holds 0.06% or 2,840 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Management accumulated 11,221 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.07% or 52,133 shares. Welch Capital Prns Limited Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 4,958 shares. 86,963 were reported by Fund Management Sa. Indiana Investment Mgmt accumulated 6,257 shares. Aviance Prns Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,654 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ameritas Prtnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 34,072 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Company reported 0.13% stake. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Factory Mutual Ins Comm holds 0.91% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 580,652 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 157,696 shares.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 51,449 shares to 43,435 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 76,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,430 shares, and cut its stake in Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Dean Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.67% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Franklin Resources holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 1.06 million shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Assetmark holds 0% or 98 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 150 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 0% or 226 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 12,608 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Finance has invested 0.03% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Moody Savings Bank Division reported 88 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 10,389 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Incorporated invested in 17,653 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.02% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Scopus Asset Management LP reported 70,000 shares.