Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Shareholder Dean Capital Management Raised Its Stake; Oslo Asset Management Asa Increases Stake in Noble Energy (NBL)

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 36.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 282,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.83M, up from 762,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.34. About 4.80M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Fieldwood Energy; positive outlook; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – HAS SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 30 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC CRUDE PIPELINE; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Bd of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 Percent Working Interest in Tamar; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Strategic Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 12/04/2018 – Fieldwood Energy LLC Closes Acquisition of Noble Energy’s Deepwater Assets; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS PACT TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF ALEN; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 537,082 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legacytexas Financial Group by 21,495 shares to 11,950 shares, valued at $447,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 43,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,555 shares, and cut its stake in Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 299,878 shares or 0% of the stock. 264,007 are owned by Community Retail Bank Of Raymore. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 200 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 1,953 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sageworth Trust has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 710 shares. Sei Invests Com holds 0% or 11,018 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has 0.07% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Trexquant Inv LP reported 0.03% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). City Holdg has 431 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd owns 13,484 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 10,896 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 378,120 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 720,245 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman invested 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.02% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 180,612 shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 92,226 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). California Employees Retirement System invested 0.03% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Dubuque Fincl Bank And Trust has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 140,054 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0% or 32,277 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Lc has 0.04% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0.05% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 683,301 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 1.90 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 397,513 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated accumulated 175,882 shares. Metropolitan Life Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $379,150 activity.